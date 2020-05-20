Ocean City opens for summer

Most people appeared to be practicing social distancing on the beach in Ocean City, Saturday, May 16, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

The Department of Fire and Rescue Services announces that the Ocean City Beach Patrol will be guarding the following beaches for the 2020 Memorial Day Weekend. Beaches are guarded from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Beginning Saturday, May 23, the following beaches will be guarded:

  • St. Charles Place
  • 12th Street
  • Brighton Place
  • 26th Street
  • 8th Street
  • 34th Street
  • 9th Street
  • 58th Street
  • 10th Street
  • 11th Street

As per governor’s guidelines, please maintain six feet of space between strangers when using the beaches. Avoid groups of 10 or more. Masks or face coverings are recommended. Tents and canopies will not be permitted on the beaches between First Street and 10th Street. On other beaches, they will be limited in size to 8 feet wide by 6 feet deep by 6 feet tall, and they must be placed at the back of the beach within 10 feet of the seaward side of the dunes.

Thank you for helping to keep Ocean City safe. The Ocean City Beach Patrol strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches. If you have any questions, please call 609-525-9200. For information on guarded beaches, visit www.ocnj.us/ocbp or view the Ocean City Government Access Channel 97.

Contact: 609-272-7241

