Coach: Dan Calhoun

2018-19 record: 12-14

Outlook:The Red Raiders' roster is a mix of veterans and younger wrestlers who are expected compete at a high level. That list includes seniors Lou Williams (132), Tom Oves (145) and Nick Sannino (285), junior Joey Garcia (160) and sophomores Charley Cossaboone (138) and Jacob Wilson (152).

“(The) team that is hungry and willing to improve each day,” Calhoun said. “Looking to field a full lineup and stay healthy. (I’m) excited to see this team grow into a wrestling team that competes no matter what they have in front of them.”

