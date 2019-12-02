Coach: Shane McGrath
2018-19 record: 9-4
What to watch: The Red Raiders graduated some key swimmers from a team that made the South Jersey Public B final last winter and ended up No. 6 in the Elite 11. Top returnees include Dolan Grisbaum, Tanner Driscoll and Ethan McCarron, plus Steve Gooden and Max Carter. Pat Armstrong, Matt Woodside and Michael Kelly are three promising freshmen.
"We have a solid team," McGrath said. "Like every year, we'll be as competitive as we can in the American Division. We want to swim our fastest times at the end of the season and be one of the strongest teams in South Jersey."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.