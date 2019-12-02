Coach: Shane McGrath

2018-19 record: 9-4

What to watch: The Red Raiders graduated some key swimmers from a team that made the South Jersey Public B final last winter and ended up No. 6 in the Elite 11. Top returnees include Dolan Grisbaum, Tanner Driscoll and Ethan McCarron, plus Steve Gooden and Max Carter. Pat Armstrong, Matt Woodside and Michael Kelly are three promising freshmen.

"We have a solid team," McGrath said. "Like every year, we'll be as competitive as we can in the American Division. We want to swim our fastest times at the end of the season and be one of the strongest teams in South Jersey."

