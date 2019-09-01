Coach: Kelly Halliday (80-34-5)
2018 record: 14-6-3
Group: S.J. Group III
What to watch: The Red Raiders lost five starters to graduation, but the team still has enough talent to continue its success from recent seasons. Ocean City returns two first-team Press All-Stars in senior Delaney Lappin, who had 12 goals last season as a defender, and junior Faith Slimmer, who scored a team-leading 14 goals. Other key players include sophomores Summer Reimet and Hope Slimmer and seniors Carly Reighard and Abbey Fenton.
“Our goal this year is to dominate the CAL and be a strong competitor in South Jersey,” Halliday said. “Our program has high expectations, and we want to play the game at the highest level we can.”
