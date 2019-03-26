Coach: Alyssa Morrison
Last season’s record: 21-2
Outlook: The Red Raiders return most of their team after losing to Moorestown in the South Jersey Group III finals. Morrison notes that the team is excited about the strength of their schedule to get prepared for the postseason, playing teams like the Quakers, Red Bank Catholic and Garnet Valley (PA). Ocean City returns senior midfielders Danielle Donoughe, last year’s Press Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year, and Anna Devlin and junior goaltender Abbey Fenton.
“We are returning a lot of players and expect to be just as strong this year,” Morrison said. “With a strong senior class this year and talented underclassmen, we expect to be highly competitive in every game.”