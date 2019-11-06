Ocean City Veterans Day

Representatives of the Marine Corps League 676 Dramis Detachment present the colors at the start of the Veterans Day observance Monday at the Ocean City Tabernacle. At the close of the event, veterans carried a wreath to the memorial in Veterans Park across the street, where the names of Ocean City residents killed in combat are listed on a monument and a wall.

At 11 a.m., Ocean City will be hosting its annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Ocean City Tabernacle at 550 Wesley Avenue. 

The even will honor all men and women who have served in the military and will include music, a memorial wreath placing by the Ocean City Veterans of Foreign Wars and America Legion posts and a keynote speech from Lance Corporal Rickey R. Arce.

