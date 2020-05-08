FOREIGNWORKERS1.pic.jpg

Officials have shut down the Ocean City Boardwalk in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact on the summer remains to be seen. Among the many with uncertain futures are the thousands of students from around the world who work in resort towns each summer under the J-1 Visa program, which has been put on hold until at least May. 

Ocean City's Boardwalk and beaches remain closed

