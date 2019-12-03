Coach: Ian Keyser
2018-2019 record: 11-3
What to watch: The Red Raiders should continue their great rivalries with Egg Harbor Township and Mainland this winter in the conference race. Ocean City returns nearly all of last year’s team, which advanced to the lost to the South Jersey Public B final. The Red Raiders return Alex Antonov, a first-team Press All-Star last year. O.C. has a strong lineup which includes sisters Claudia and Olivia Scherbin, Emily Myers, Isabella Pagan, Brooke Powell and Brynn Bowman. Katie Barlow, a transfer from Bishop Eustace, will be a big help.
“We have a good core,” Keyser said. “We should have a very successful season. New swimmers will fill spots in the lineup. Our goal is always to be as good as possible, and if that happens we’ll be very successful.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.