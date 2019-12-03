020819_spt_ocswim

On February 7th 2019, at the Ocean City Aquatic Center, Ocean City High School girls hosts Shawnee for a non-ranked swim meet.

Coach: Ian Keyser

2018-2019 record: 11-3

What to watch: The Red Raiders should continue their great rivalries with Egg Harbor Township and Mainland this winter in the conference race. Ocean City returns nearly all of last year’s team, which advanced to the lost to the South Jersey Public B final. The Red Raiders return Alex Antonov, a first-team Press All-Star last year. O.C. has a strong lineup which includes sisters Claudia and Olivia Scherbin, Emily Myers, Isabella Pagan, Brooke Powell and Brynn Bowman. Katie Barlow, a transfer from Bishop Eustace, will be a big help.

“We have a good core,” Keyser said. “We should have a very successful season. New swimmers will fill spots in the lineup. Our goal is always to be as good as possible, and if that happens we’ll be very successful.”

