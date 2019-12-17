012619_spt_mlbb

Mainland's Tommy Zanaras #23, right attempts a shot against Ocean City's Mike Rhodes #42, left and Luke Varallo #40, middle during the first half of boys basketball game at Mainland Regional High School Friday Jan 25, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

Ocean City

Coach: John Bruno

Last season’s record: 20-5

2019-20 prediction: Spoiler

Key players: Gannon Brady, 6-1, Jr., G; Mike Rhodes, 6-5, Jr., F; Tom Finnegan, 6-5, So., F; Joe Repetti, 5-10, Jr., G; Brad Jamison, 6-3, Jr., F; Ben Hoag, 5-8, Jr., G; Will Drain, 6-1, Jr., F.

Outlook: The Red Raiders are the defending division champion. Brady and Rhodes are returning starters. Brady averaged 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. Ocean City has size but is inexperienced in the backcourt.

