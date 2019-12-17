Ocean City
Coach: John Bruno
Last season’s record: 20-5
2019-20 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: Gannon Brady, 6-1, Jr., G; Mike Rhodes, 6-5, Jr., F; Tom Finnegan, 6-5, So., F; Joe Repetti, 5-10, Jr., G; Brad Jamison, 6-3, Jr., F; Ben Hoag, 5-8, Jr., G; Will Drain, 6-1, Jr., F.
Outlook: The Red Raiders are the defending division champion. Brady and Rhodes are returning starters. Brady averaged 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. Ocean City has size but is inexperienced in the backcourt.
