Hundreds lined the sides of Asbury Avenue in Ocean City on Thursday night for the city's annual Halloween Parade, which traveled spanned from 6th Street to 11th Street. Many children had their arms stretched with their Trick-or-Treat bags open, ready for candy. Thursday, October 26

A trunk or treat is scheduled along with other events during the Island Fall Fest from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Avenue.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

