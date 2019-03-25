Coach: Ian Tapp
What to watch: The Red Raiders return several girls from last year’s team, which ended with a No. 3 ranking in The Press 11. O.C. has only two seniors this year, Avery Panico, from the 2018 varsity eight, and Rebecca Dubbs, who was in last year’s lightweight eight. Ocean City had three Press All-Star boats last spring — the second eight, lightweight eight and freshman eight. O.C. has several juniors and freshman. The Red Raiders will start off by running a varsity eight and freshman eight.
“We’ll try to build off the success of last year and get more success from more boats this year,” Tapp said.