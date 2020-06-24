Ocean City Mayor Jay A. Gillian announced that Night in Venice and the Fourth of July fireworks would not be held this year.

Gillian believes these are important traditions to preserve, and he had hoped that the city would be able to plan for safe events.

“But, with the enormous influx of people we’ve seen over the past few weeks and with the governor still prohibiting mass gatherings and dense crowds, we do not believe it would be responsible to continue with these popular events,” said Gillian in a letter on the city’s website. “The health and safety of everybody who loves Ocean City will always be our top priority.”

