Celebrity Corners, Inc., has filed an application for minor site plan approval and variance relief for the renovation and expansion of the outside seating area for the Celebrity Corner Restaurant ("Celebrity") located at the Ocean Club Condominium building. Celebrity is located at 3119 Boardwalk, and the seating area is located on the adjoining Atlantic City Boardwalk and street right-of-way. The use is permitted. The restaurant was previously approved when the Ocean Club Condominium project was approved. Applicant is seeking to expand the previously approved outdoor seating area. The outdoor seating area will have a total of 80 seats in a bar/lounge/restaurant arrangement as shown of the submitted site plan. Applicant requests variance relief from the parking requirement where 24 spaces are required and no spaces are proposed, relief from the requirement that outdoor restaurant seats not exceed indoor restaurant seating and variance relief for signage. Applicant also requests any variances, waivers or other relief that the Board deems necessary and/or appropriate. Any persons interested in the application will be given an opportunity to be heard at the public hearing of the Board to be held on Thursday, May 2 at 10:00 A.M. in the Atlantic City Council Chambers, City Hall, Suite 206, 1301 Bacharach Blvd.
