Wind, tides spur flooding along parts of New Jersey shore

Cars drive through a flooded road at the entrance to Long Beach Island in Ship Bottom, N.J. on Friday Oct. 11, 2019. A combination of high tides and strong winds was causing minor to moderate flooding in parts of the New Jersey shore, a cycle that was expected to be repeated Friday evening. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Widespread flooding of roadways begins with many roads becoming impassable in Lacey Township, Ocean Township, Barnegat Township, Barnegat Light and Harvey Cedars.

Flooding begins on Barnegat Avenue and Central Avenue in Surf City.

Extensive flooding begins on Long Beach Boulevard from Ship Bottom to Beach Haven.

Flooding begins at the east end of the Route 72 bridge in Ship Bottom.

Flooding begins along local roads in Beach Haven West and Cedar Bonnet Island.

Tags

Load comments