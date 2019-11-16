Minor Flood Stage (Sunday night and Tuesday morning)
Bayside flooding begins in Harvey Cedars.
Flooding begins along local roads in Beach Haven West and Cedar Bonnets Island.
Bayside flooding begins in Surf City, Ship Bottom (along Long Beach Boulevard) and in the communities on the south half of Long Beach Island (including Beach Haven).
Flooding begins at the east end of the NJ Route 72 bridge in Ship Bottom
Flooding begins on Barnegat Avenue and Central Avenue in Surf City. Extensive flooding begins on Long Beach Boulevard from Ship Bottom to Beach Haven.
Flooding begins along local roads in Tuckerton, including South Green Street.
Flooding begins in Green Bank and Lower Bank (both in Washington Township, Burlington County).
Flooding begins along local roads in Mystic Islands.
Moderate flood stage (Sunday morning and Monday midday)
At this level, widespread flooding of roadways begins with many roads becoming impassable in Harvey Cedars, Stafford Township, Surf City, Ship Bottom, Brant Beach, Beach Haven, Tuckerton, Little Egg Harbor Township and nearby communities. Lives may be at risk when people put themselves in harm's way. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur.
