Flooding begins in Lacey Township and Ocean Township.

Flooding begins along local roads in Barnegat Township, including Bay Shore Drive and East Bay Avenue.

Bayside flooding begins in Harvey Cedars.

Flooding begins along local roads in Stafford Township (Beach Haven West and Cedar Bonnets Islands).

Bayside flooding begins in Surf City, Ship Bottom and in the communities on the south half of Long Beach Island.

Flooding begins at the east end of the NJ Route 72 bridge in Ship Bottom.

Flooding begins on Barnegat Avenue and Central Avenue in Surf City and Ship Bottom.

Flooding begins along local roads in Tuckerton, including South Green Street.

Flooding begins along local roads in Little Egg Harbor Township.

