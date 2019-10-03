- Flooding begins in Lacey Township and Ocean Township.
- Flooding begins along local roads in Barnegat Township, including Bay Shore Drive and East Bay Avenue.
- Bayside flooding begins in Harvey Cedars.
- Flooding begins along local roads in Beach Haven West and Cedar Bonnets Islands.
- Bayside flooding begins in Surf City, Ship Bottom (along Long Beach Boulevard) and in the communities on the south half of Long Beach Island.
- Flooding begins at the east end of the NJ Route 72 bridge in Ship Bottom.
