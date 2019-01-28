Sound for foot traffic, but cars keep off
Years of cars, trucks and other vehicles driving on the Atlantic City Boardwalk have caused structural damage that may cost up to $50 million to fix.
New York-based hedge fund identified as primary owners of Ocean Resort Casino. After weeks of uncertainty, Luxor Capital Group has been identified as the majority stakeholder in Ocean Resort Casino. Earlier this month, developer Bruce Deifik announced that the property would be changing hands.
"Can you go back to normalcy?" Furloughed workers at FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center are relieved to be returning to work after the 35 day partial federal government shutdown, but are concerned the missed time has thrown off project schedules and led to work piling up .
With the government reopening, Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2, has sponsored a bipartisan bill which would permanently prevent the federal government from shutting down.
Who are the best basketball teams in the region? The Press’s Elite 11 ranks the high school boys and girls basketball teams in South Jersey's five divisions.
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy are scheduled to appear in Cape May County municipal court tomorrow on a complaint related to a fight outside a city nightclub in November. Follow reporter Molly Bilinski for live updates from the courtroom.