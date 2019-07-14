Mets Phillies Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies' Ryan Howard reacts during a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Howard hits two home runs as the Phillies win Game 4 of the World Series, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 10-2 at Citizens Bank Park. The first home run — an opposite-field shot in the fourth inning – gave the Phillies a 5-1 lead. The second one — a two-run shot in the eighth inning – landed deep in the right field stands.

