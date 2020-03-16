After the fields have been reaped, the leaves begin to fall and the deer are fat and ready for eating. Hunters can ride easily over the fields' stubble, and the fox and other animals are more easily spotted. Some years the Harvest Moon falls in October instead of September.
From: https://www.moonconnection.com/full-moon-names.phtml
Time of full moon: 5:05 p.m.
From: https://www.farmersalmanac.com/full-moon-dates-and-times
