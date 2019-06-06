Seven states - New Jersey, New York, Florida, Georgia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Tennessee - had their franchise-like licensing through the State Organization Agreements revoked after the September 2019 competition.
By December, New Jersey, New York and Florida pageant organizations had their licenses reinstated and new directors appointed after appeals.
Tennessee, Georgia and Pennsylvania had new licenses awarded to new, separate pageant entities, and West Virginia was looking to start a new one as well.