Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera left Wednesday’s game with a right hamstring cramp after chasing down a fly ball in the top of the fifth inning.
"It's one of those things that we're going to need to re-evaluate,” Kapler said. “He did say he had a cramp when we went out there. Sometimes a cramp can be a strain, and we just wanted to be careful. We'll take a good look at him (Thursday), and read and react.”
The Phillies do have speedy center fielder Roman Quinn on a rehabilitation assignment with the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Quinn must be activated by April 25 at the latest, under baseball rules.
“He’s a phone call away if we need him,” Kapler said.