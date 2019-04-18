Mets Phillies Baseball

Shown is Citizens Bank Park during a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera left Wednesday’s game with a right hamstring cramp after chasing down a fly ball in the top of the fifth inning.

"It's one of those things that we're going to need to re-evaluate,” Kapler said. “He did say he had a cramp when we went out there. Sometimes a cramp can be a strain, and we just wanted to be careful. We'll take a good look at him (Thursday), and read and react.”

The Phillies do have speedy center fielder Roman Quinn on a rehabilitation assignment with the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Quinn must be activated by April 25 at the latest, under baseball rules.

“He’s a phone call away if we need him,” Kapler said.

