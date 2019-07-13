PHILADELPHIA - Odubel Herrera's fate with the Phillies will be decided on the field.

The outfielder is currently serving an 85-game, season-ending suspension for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

Phillies team president Andy MacPhail said Friday that Philadelphia cannot release Herrera unless it's for a baseball reason.

"Our agreement requires that a player comes back, subject to him being evaluated based on what happens on the baseball field," MacPhail said.

Atlantic City Police arrested Herrera at Golden Nugget Atlantic City in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident on May. 27.

The case was dismissed earlier this month after the alleged victim declined to testify against Herrera, who must finish counseling as a condition of the dismissal.

Herrera issued an apology when he was suspended. MacPhail said under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, the Phillies do not have any knowledge of the details of the alleged incident.

"He comes to spring training and we'll see where his talents and abilities take him from there," MacPhail said. "We'll see what he's stacked up against. Right now, we have (Andrew) McCutchen and (Jay) Bruce. We have (Adam) Haseley. We have (Roman) Quinn. We have (Bryce) Harper. It's a crowded outfield. So we'll have to see how (Herrera) performs on the field."