SHOWBOAT HOTEL
7:30 P.M. FRIDAY, AUG. 9, 9 P.M. FRIDAY, AUG. 16, FRIDAY, AUG. 23 AND FRIDAY, AUG. 30; $11.25, $15, $35
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Off Boardwalk series continues this month when The Bearded Ladies come to the Showboat Hotel with a new show called “Beach Please.” A combination of theater, cabaret and good old fashioned drag, the show is hosted by John Jarboe and the band is led by Heath Allen. In this good-time show, the Bearded Ladies head to the beach for a day of fun in the sun accompanied by music and satire.