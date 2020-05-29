An off-duty police lieutenant was shot Friday morning in South Philadelphia and is reported to be in stable condition at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Robert Friel, a 28-year veteran who was recently promoted to lieutenant in the 3rd Police District, was shot in the leg and suffered a broken femur, authorities said. The 48-year-old was in good spirits when he went into surgery for his leg Friday morning, they said.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Friel was on his way home from work around 6:45 a.m. when he passed by the CVS pharmacy at 10th and Reed Streets and saw a fellow officer approaching a suicidal man who was known to have weapons. Police had received a 911 call about the man around 10 p.m. Thursday, and the caller said he had two handguns and an assault rifle.
Friel, in plainclothes, and the other officer entered the CVS, Outlaw said, and struggled with the man, who shot Friel in the leg with a 9mm semiautomatic handgun. The man also took the officer’s gun and fired a shot at the floor, Outlaw said. He was eventually subdued and taken into custody, she said.
The man who shot Friel is Richard Kralle, 50, according to multiple law enforcement sources. He was sentenced to a year in prison in 2001 for carrying a firearm without a license and he has past convictions for assault and DUI.
In a news briefing outside Jefferson Hospital, Mayor Jim Kenney praised Friel for his bravery.
“You’re leaving work and you’re off duty. You can get in your car and drive home.” Kenney said. “He didn’t do that. He stepped into harm’s way to look out for another officer.”
Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter said she spoke with Friel before he went into surgery and he remained positive.
“He is a cop that has always been very much a law-and-order, crime-fighting cop,” Coulter said. “He was concerned about his family, made sure we passed on a message he is doing good.”
No one other than Friel was injured.
He is the younger brother of Joseph Friel, who as a 25-year-old rookie police officer was killed by a drunk driver while on patrol in Roxborough in 1994. Joseph Friel’s death shook the law enforcement community. Robert Friel was working in the 19th District, which covers Overbrook, at the time of his brother’s death.
Friday’s shooting of the officer followed a violent Thursday night and early Friday morning in Philadelphia during which 11 people were shot, three fatally. Police have not released the names of the three men who died and no arrests have been made.
Outside the hospital where Friel was undergoing surgery on Friday, Kenney called for stricter gun control.
“There’s too many guns in our society,” the mayor said. “Those shootings last night were all over the city. ... I don’t have an answer. We’re going to keep on working hard at it and do our best to get the violence down.”
Staff Writer Mensah M. Dean contributed to this article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.