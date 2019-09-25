faherty

in last week’s At The Shore, the incorrect show was listed for the Ocean City Fine Arts League. The correct show is titled ‘Jersey Shore,’ and includes photography, glass work and paintings — such as this by Tim Faherty — among other works of art. It runs through the end of August.

Throughout the month of September you can catch “Off the Beaten Path” at the Ocean City Fine Arts League. In this exhibit the gallery’s local artists capture the undiscovered beauty of our area. OCFAL is at 711 Asbury Ave. in Ocean City. OceanCity FineArtsLeague.org.

