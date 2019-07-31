SHOWBOAT HOTEL
9:30 AND 11:30 P.M. FRIDAY, AUGUST 2; $7.50
WHAT TO EXPECT: Winner of multiple 2018 Philly Drag Awards, Eric Jaffe is a comedic singer and songwriter who will be performing a parody of “Cats” at the Woofstock event at Showboat on Friday. Jaffe hosts a monthly live singing cabaret “The Eric Jaffe Show” and directed and starred in “Thweeney Todd: The Flaming Barber of Fleek Street.” Friday night’s show is a part of the 2019 Summer Cabaret series “Off Boardwalk” which brings talented cabaret performers to the Showboat all summer long.