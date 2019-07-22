Eagles Cowboys Football

Philadelphia Eagles linemen Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks and Jason Kelce line up against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 9. walk up to the line of scrimmage in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

If healthy, this is a strong unit with center Jason Kelce surrounded by guards Brandon Brooks and Isaac Seumalo, and tackles Lane Johnson and Jason Peters. Trouble is, Brooks suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in January and Peters was hobbled by various injuries throughout last season. If Brooks isn't ready to start the season, looking for Stefan Wisniewski or Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who is moving inside from tackle, to replace him. First-round pick Andre Dillard is waiting in the wings at left tackle. Second-year players Jordan Mailata will be backups.

