Officials in Cumberland County broke ground on a new telecommunications tower Oct. 9 in Commercial Township as part of the county’s emergency communications system upgrade. The tower will be used for emergency, public safety and other governmental communications, according to a news release from officials.
Officials break ground to telecommunications tower in Commercial Township
Molly Bilinski
Staff Writer
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Most Popular
-
New movie starring Mark Hamill to film in Cumberland County
-
Stockton University professor removed after past allegations come to light
-
Northern lights possible Saturday, Sept. 28
-
Second teacher in state health benefits fraud case loses license
-
EHT mom goes viral locally in fight to beat breast cancer
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.