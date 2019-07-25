ATLANTIC CITY — City police and officials from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's office were at a home on the 100 block of South Massachusetts Avenue Thursday morning. 

Officials at the scene confirmed it was a homicide investigation.

Caution tape blocked off the sidewalk surrounding the three-story building.

At about 9 a.m. officials removed what appeared to be a body bag from one of the homes and placed it on a stretcher on the front sidewalk. It was then loaded into a SUV.

A neighbor on Congress Avenue, who did not want to be identified, said he heard one gunshot between what he estimated as sometime between 1 to 2 a.m.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

