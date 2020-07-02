(Hey, I had to use that pun once).
Wednesday was sneakily near the top of the list of most active days in South Jersey, weather wise. A slow moving cluster of thunderstorms developed during the afternoon, unleashing heavy rain, wind and the largest hail stone since 2014 in Southeastern New Jersey. .
The Upper Township to Ocean corridor had a flat out hailstorm. Eamon Lawton took the video you see at the top from there. I'm not exaggerating much when I say that they saw more hail accumulate on the ground Wednesday, than they had snow all winter...
I did some deeper research into the last time Cape May County had hail that big. In short, it was around the time when you were still making a Top 8 on Myspace.
The hail wasn't all the weather offered up Wednesday. Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City broke a daily rainfall record and one town saw over 4 inches of rain (which we do need).
June 2020 brought our first derecho since 2012. It also delivered a dry month and an introduction of the Saharan Air Layer to the masses.
The G.O.A.T. of New Jersey Climate, New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson and I broke it all down on the latest Something in the Air podcast. If you watched or listened Wednesday, you heard first that Cape May County (and part of Cumberland County) was placed in "abnormally dry" conditions by the United States Drought Monitor, a day before the official release came out.
Nobody likes waiting on the tarmac while the plane is getting de-iced. Worse yet, no one wants to be on a plane while the winds are icing over. The Federal Aviation Administration's William J. Hughes Technical Center in Egg Harbor Township, is changing the ways planes are cerified in flying in those conditions. I'm diving into the world-class research they're doing with the ICICLE (see what they did there?) project, right in our own backyard! That'll come out next week.
