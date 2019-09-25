Italian Festival

Celebrate Italian culture and heritage at Fox Park on Ocean Avenue between Burk and Montgomery avenues in Wildwood on Friday, Sept. 27, from 5-11 p.m., and on Saturday, Sept. 28, from noon to 11 p.m.

Come experience an old-world family fest that includes a Procession of the Saints, Italian food favorites, vendors, games and continuous free live entertainment. Big fun is the spaghetti-eating contest.

Admission is free. For more, call 609-729-7499.

Tags

Load comments