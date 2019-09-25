Celebrate Italian culture and heritage at Fox Park on Ocean Avenue between Burk and Montgomery avenues in Wildwood on Friday, Sept. 27, from 5-11 p.m., and on Saturday, Sept. 28, from noon to 11 p.m.
Come experience an old-world family fest that includes a Procession of the Saints, Italian food favorites, vendors, games and continuous free live entertainment. Big fun is the spaghetti-eating contest.
Admission is free. For more, call 609-729-7499.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.