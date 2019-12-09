Olivia Giordano headshot

Giordano 2019 Millville H.S. girls soccer team

The sophomore scored 24 goals and added seven assists. Giordano’s contributions led the Thunderbolts to 16-3-1 record and an appearance in the S.J. Group IV quarterfinals.

