Egg Harbor Township Olivia Shafer Press All-Stars Girls Runner of the Year

Egg Harbor Township senior Olivia Shafer is The Press All-Stars Girls Runner of the Year. Dec. 12, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Olivia Shafer

Egg Harbor Township Sr.

Cross County, indoor and outdoor track and field

Shafer was The Press Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. She won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV cross country championships and finished sixth at the Meet of Champions. Shafer will continue her running career at Delaware University.

