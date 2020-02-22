Mainland vs Ocean City girls basketball game

OLMA (7) at Ocean City (2)

5 p.m.

Tournament history: Ocean City is the defending champion. The Red Raiders have won the tournament three times and are 15-5 in eight previous appearances. OLMA is making its first tournament appearance

Inside the game: Ocean City started the season 1-5 but is now 17-7. Abbey Fenton sparks the Red Raiders with her perimeter shooting, including 64 3-pointers. Emma Finengan averages 8.1 rebounds for Ocean City. Junior forward Jaiden Harris averages 11.5 points and 11.3 rebounds for OLMA (17-7).

