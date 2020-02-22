OLMA (7) at Ocean City (2)
5 p.m.
Tournament history: Ocean City is the defending champion. The Red Raiders have won the tournament three times and are 15-5 in eight previous appearances. OLMA is making its first tournament appearance
Inside the game: Ocean City started the season 1-5 but is now 17-7. Abbey Fenton sparks the Red Raiders with her perimeter shooting, including 64 3-pointers. Emma Finengan averages 8.1 rebounds for Ocean City. Junior forward Jaiden Harris averages 11.5 points and 11.3 rebounds for OLMA (17-7).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.