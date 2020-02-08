Jaiden Harris scored 13 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Villars, who improved to 16-4.

Audubon 6 3 5 12 – 26

OLMA 13 9 4 6 – 32

AU – Maldonado 8, Connelly 9, Press 3, Laxton 6

OLMA – Casale 2, Coyle 3, Fiocchi 9, Harris 13, Prescott 5

