Olma basketball

Our Lady of Mercy Academy’s Jaiden Harris, background, grabs a rebound over a group of teammates and St. Joseph players during Thursday’s game in Newfield. The 6-foot-1 junior center had 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.

2. OLMA girls basketball – The Villagers are 8-0 and the only undefeated basketball team in the Cape-Atlantic League – boys or girls.

