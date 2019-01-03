The Villagers, who have struggled for several years – started the season 5-0 as junior guard Ava Casale sank 14 3-pointers and averaged 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments