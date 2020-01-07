Olma basketball

OLMA Sydney Prescott #33 drives to the basket against St. Joe's Sydney Pett #14 during the first half of girls basketball game at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Newfield, NJ. Thursday Jan 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Sydney Prescott scored 13 as OLMA improved to 7-0 with a win in this Cape-Atlantic League United Division game. Jaiden Harris added 12 for OLMA

OLMA 13 16 17 3 – 49

CMT 6 3 2 2 – 13

OLMA – Casale 6, Coyle 7, Fiocchi 2, Harris 12, Ryan 6, Prescott 13, Dragone 3

CMT – Campbell 5, Albrecht 3, Williams 5

