Sydney Prescott scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the winners, who improved to 15-4. Jaiden Harris had 12 rebounds and Ava Casale scored 14 for OLMA

OLMA 18 13 11 3 – 45

St. Joseph 4 3 0 4 – 11

OLMA – Patitucci 6, Casale 14, Coyle 2, Harris 4, Prescott 15, Dragone 4

SJ – Dainton 2, DiGerodano 3, Dett 2, Shendoh 2, Hutchingson 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments