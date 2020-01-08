Olma basketball

OLMA Ava Casale #11 drives to the basket against St. Joe's Brielle Hutchison #3 during the first half of girls basketball game at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Newfield, NJ. Thursday Jan 2, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Ava Casale scored 19 points as OLMA improved to 8-0 with a 47-30 win over Buena Regional in a Cape-Atlantic United Division girls basketball game.

Olivia Fiocchi grabbed 10 rebounds for the winners, while Jaiden Harris contributed 12 points and seven rebounds.

Buena Regional 11 0 11 8 – 30

OLMA 18 6 16 7 – 47

BR – Gilliano 8, Carano 4, Jacobs 2, Mastentoff 9, Shukovsky 7

OLMA – Casale 19, Coyle 3, Fiocchi 4, Harris 12, Prescott 9

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments