Ava Casale scored 19 points as OLMA improved to 8-0 with a 47-30 win over Buena Regional in a Cape-Atlantic United Division girls basketball game.
Olivia Fiocchi grabbed 10 rebounds for the winners, while Jaiden Harris contributed 12 points and seven rebounds.
Buena Regional 11 0 11 8 – 30
OLMA 18 6 16 7 – 47
BR – Gilliano 8, Carano 4, Jacobs 2, Mastentoff 9, Shukovsky 7
OLMA – Casale 19, Coyle 3, Fiocchi 4, Harris 12, Prescott 9
