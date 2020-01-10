Jaiden Harris scored 24 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as the OLMA girls basketball team improved to 9-0 with a 71-67 win over Cedar Creek on Friday night.

Ava Casale sank five 3-pointers and scored 30 for the winning Villagers. Sydney Prescott contributed 10 rebounds and three assists for OLMA.

Tay Tay Parker led Cedar Creek (2-5) with 25.

Cedar Creek 15 13 17 16 6 – 67

OLMA 13 11 13 24 10 – 71

CK – Cintron 5, Cross 14, Duverglas 3, Gunnels 6, Luko 11, Parker 25, Nicolichia 3.

OLMA – Casale 30, Coyle 1, Harris 24, Prescott 7, Fioccchi 9

