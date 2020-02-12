Jaiden Harris led OLMA with 12 points and five rebounds.

Pleasantville 3 2 2 2 - 9 

OLMA 17 18 6 4 – 45

PV – Durham 2, Mathutin 2, Haraslin 5,

OLMA – Patitiucci 5, Casale 10, Shiling 2, Garcia 2, Harris 12, Ceccanecchio 7, Prescott 6, Dragone 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

