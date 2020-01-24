Jaiden Harris scored 18 and grabbed 17 rebounds for OLMA, which improved to 11-2. Olivia Fiocchi contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds for the winning Villagers.

Vineland 8 9 16 17 – 50

OLMA 16 15 13 18 – 62

VL – Jones 5, Janetta 2, Ratliff 19, Rivera 8, Alvarez 3, Owens 13,

OLMA - Casale 14, Coyle 7, Fiocchi 10, Harris 18, Ryan 2, Prescott 11

