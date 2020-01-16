OLMA 52, Pleasantville 15

The Villagers improved to 11-0. Sydney Prescott contributed nine points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and eight steals.

OLMA 17 9 18 8 – 52

Pleasantville 7 3 2 3 – 15

OLMA – Patitucci 2, Casale 8, Coyle 8, Fiocchi 4, Harris 7, Ryan 6, Prescott 9

PV – Watkins 5, Keith 4, Lagures 3

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

