Wildwood Catholic defeated OLMA 40-18 in high school girls basketball on Monday, January 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

OLMA

Coach: Tom McNelia

Last season’s record: 12-13

2019-20 prediction: Spoiler

Key players: Sydney Prescott, 5-7, Jr., F; Ava Casale, 5-9, Sr., G; Olivia Fiocchi, 5-9, So., F/C; Nina Ceccanecchio, 5-3, So., G.

Outlook: The Villagers finished 7-5 in the Cape-Atlantic League last season and seem poised to take a step forward this season. Prescott averaged 10.6 points and six rebounds last season. Casale contributed 13.5 points and sank 55 3-pointers last season. Talented sophomores Fiocchi and Ceccanecchio got plenty of experience as freshman.

