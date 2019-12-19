OLMA
Coach: Tom McNelia
Last season’s record: 12-13
2019-20 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: Sydney Prescott, 5-7, Jr., F; Ava Casale, 5-9, Sr., G; Olivia Fiocchi, 5-9, So., F/C; Nina Ceccanecchio, 5-3, So., G.
Outlook: The Villagers finished 7-5 in the Cape-Atlantic League last season and seem poised to take a step forward this season. Prescott averaged 10.6 points and six rebounds last season. Casale contributed 13.5 points and sank 55 3-pointers last season. Talented sophomores Fiocchi and Ceccanecchio got plenty of experience as freshman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.