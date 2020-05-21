Omarly Cruz-Lovera

Age: 17
High school: Vineland High School
Hometown: Vineland
Parent: Lydia Rivera
Community/school activities: Lead chemistry technician; assisted the science teacher and Classmates Interact Club; board member, Rotary Interact Club 11th grade (vice president 12th grade); organized and participated in toothbrushes and dental supply drive and food drives for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America; Adopt-A-Spot cleanups on the school grounds; Chemistry Club (Wizardry 101); Super Science Saturday volunteer; National Honor Society; Read Across America volunteer reader; volunteer, American Red Cross blood drive; academic tutor; Vineland Public Library assistant; UNICEF fundraiser; food server for Daniel’s Den Thanksgiving meals to the homeless; volunteer for the annual Friends of India Society celebration.
Post-high school plans: Pursue a degree in chemistry at the University of Southern California
Career goals: Work in research
“Chemistry is magic. I would be glad to spread that magic to help someone who needs it,” Omarly once told a teacher. She puts “her heart and soul” into her academics. Deeply grateful to her chemistry teacher, Mrs. Yeager, for mentoring her, she routinely forgoes her lunch period to work as a lab technician. Her commitment to her studies is undeniable, as is her desire to help others. As someone who knows what it is to struggle, she is always willing to help someone in need.
How have any challenges from your childhood influenced your determination to succeed?
My parents divorced when I was only 3 years old. As a result, I grew up with a single mother who gave up a lot to get me to where I am today. Being a single mother came with financial hardship and emotional stress. My mother overcame it all and gave up her educational career to do it. Seeing how brave and strong she was for taking care of me and my sister for all those years inspired me to work harder to ensure that I could create a good enough future for myself to help out in whatever ways I can.
How do you plan to further your community work in the future?
(At USC) I hope to join many of the clubs that offer opportunities to work with charitable organizations to continue helping others. I also would love to continue pursuing my passion for tutoring others struggling with math and science-related subjects. Outside of school, I hope to volunteer at homeless food kitchens and animal shelters whenever I am available.
What are some things you would like to accomplish beyond an academic degree?
My work will specialize in the development of medicines that could potentially help people fight off severe illnesses and diseases. I also hope to explore the topic of psychology and open up my own nonprofit organization to help those with mental illnesses.
— Andrew Torres
