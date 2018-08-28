We said we hit Long Beach Island hard in August and we meant that. Earlier in the month, we made a left off the Route 72 Bridge to tackle the northern half of the island. On August 28, we'll flip the right blinker on as we go to Beach Haven and Ship Bottom.
On our tour, we'll be heading to the one place that unifies the comers and goers to LBI. The place that no matter the time, late Friday night, Sunday brunch or a mid-week mid-day, always has your back, and a plate full of plumpy buffalo wings and dipping sauces to go around. That place, is Chicken or the Egg (affectionately knows as Chegg) in Beach Haven.
Quick story: When I interviewed for the job at The Press, I stopped at Chegg for some unwinding, and un-winging. Now, did that stop get me the job? Maybe not, but I'm not saying it didn't, either.
Then, we will head north to Ship Bottom. Before we get back on the bridge to the Mainland, we'll uncover why this town is a South Jersey Special.
On The Road will take us to all 63 towns that we cover at The Press of Atlantic City. We will bring the weather to your community's events, schools and best scenic spots. All the while, we will uncover why each place is a "South Jersey Special".
Thanks to Press Graphics Artist Krishna Mathis and developer Mike DellaVecchia, you can learn about the towns as we go on our interactive page. Watch where "On the Road" has ventured to, find upcoming stops and view our real estate resource center, Where to Live.
Without further to do, here are the details for stops 38 and 39:
Where: Beach Haven and Ship Bottom (Ocean County)
When: Tuesday, August 28
Time: 10:30 a.m. at The Chicken or the Egg in Beach Haven. Then, we'll head to Ship Bottom around 12-12:30 p.m. at a place TBD (follow on Social for more details!)
Our Guest: Mark Cohen, one of the co-owners of Chicken or the Egg.
Did you know?
Ship Bottom: This is where the name of Ship Bottom came about. "The captain of a schooner heading south was navigating through a thick fog when he heard cries from the direction of the shoreline. Although Willets and his crew could see nothing in the fog, nor could they hear anything but the clang of their own ship's bell, they rowed along the outer bar for several hours searching for the endangered ship. Finally a dark shape appeared--the hull of a ship overturned in the shoals. Corpses hung from the rigging and bobbed in the frigid sea. As one of Willets' men climbed onboard the beached schooner, he heard a noise under his feet--someone tapping the inside of the barnacled hull." (Taken from Ship Bottom's official website)
Beach Haven: The old Victorian era structures of the resort built in the town is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Have an idea for someone to meet? Let me know. E-mail jmartucci@pressofac.com.