The Fourth of July.

The unofficial peak of summer will be cookin', no doubt about that. Besides the 90º heat, though, the 4th is celebrated with BBQs, the beach, pools, water in general and of course, celebrations of letting our freedom ring. For this week's On The Road, we'll break out the red, white and blue Jersey tie and march on the streets of the Galloway 4th of July parade!

I'm looking forward to meeting all of you, not only for our On The Road but as a judge for the parade. It's my first time coming to the celebration and hear there's quite the competition for the panel to pick from.

On The Road will take us to all 63 towns that we cover at The Press of Atlantic City. We will bring the weather to your community's events, schools and best scenic spots. All the while, we will uncover why each place is a "South Jersey Special".

Thanks to Press Graphics Artist Krishna Mathis and developer Mike DellaVecchia, you can learn about the towns as we go on our interactive page. Watch where "On the Road" has ventured to, find upcoming stops and view our real estate resource center, Where to Live.

Without further to do, here are the details for stop 30:

Where: Galloway (Atlantic County) for the 4th of July parade in Smithville.

When: America's birthday, the 4th of July.

Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Our Guest: Anthony Coppola, Jr., Mayor of Galloway.

Did you know? According to parade officials, the Smithville 4th of July parade is the largest parade of its kind, based on the number of unites marching. More than 170 units will be there!

Future "On the Road" Dates

North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest - July 13