Sea Isle City is a special place for me.

When I first entered the newspaper world at The Press in September, I received a Facebook message that read in part (paraphrasing)

Hello Joe, welcome and thank you for the great weather we have been enjoying (the nice weather *did* make for an easy transition).... For the past 27 years The Desiderio family has sponsored the annual Columbus Day Parade in Sea Isle. We were wondering if you would like to be this years Grand Marshall. It would be a great way of welcoming you as our new Weather forecaster and also a great way of introducing yourself to Cape May County and Sea Isle.

Columbus Day Parade? Grand Marshall? I barely started! I had a big smile on my face, part stunned, part excited. I never Grand Marshalled anything before. Heck, I never was part of any parade, really.

Long story short, that continues to be my first big memory of being the Meteorologist for The Press, besides actually walking in the door of our building for the first time. The Mayor and his family were welcoming, fun people and made it a great time. Even since then, the city has been a personal favorite of mine. However, I haven't been there for a shoot since that day.

That's changing, though. Next Tuesday, Mayor Desiderio and I will walk the boardwalk in Sea Isle City for On The Road. We're bringing back an old On The Road favorite, too. Like we did in Vineland with Mayor Fanucci, we're doing the Italian lightning round with another Italian mayor.

On The Road will take us to all 63 towns that we cover at The Press of Atlantic City. We will bring the weather to your community's events, schools and best scenic spots. All the while, we will uncover why each place is a "South Jersey Special".

Thanks to Press Graphics Artist Krishna Mathis and developer Mike DellaVecchia, you can learn about the towns as we go on our interactive page. Watch where "On the Road" has ventured to, find upcoming stops and view our real estate resource center, Where to Live.

Without further to do, here are the details for stop 34:

Where: Sea Isle City (Cape May County), starting at the Promenade and JFK Boulevard.

When: Tuesday, July 17

Time: 9 a.m.

Our Guest: Mayor Leonard Desiderio

Did you know? Chris Gheysens, the President of WaWa, used to spent his summers in Sea Isle City as a child. He owned a home in Sea Isle City until 2015, records show.

